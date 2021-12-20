Dillingham area man in his 70s died of COVID-19

It was one of 57 deaths the state reported that day. The state said in an announcement that one of those 57 deaths was recent, while the rest were identified after reviewing death certificates from August to November.

The state said in an announcement that one of those 57 deaths was recent, while the rest were identified after reviewing death certificates from August to November. The state said it is continuing to review death certificates to identify COVID-related deaths.

Ten people in Dillingham area communities and a total of 946 Alaskans have died of the disease since the pandemic began.

