Dillingham announces City Council and School Board candidates

Local elections in Bristol Bay are a month away, and the City of Dillingham has announced the candidates running for City Council and school board. Aksel Buholm and incumbent Kaleb Westfall will square off for City Council Seat C. Buholm previously held the seat before he resigned earlier this year. The council appointed Westfall to the seat after Buholm left.

Westfall is also running for school board seat B against Karl Clark. Jenny Bennis is running unopposed for seat C. Both city council and school board seats are three year terms.

The municipal election is October 6. Absentee, in person voting will be by appointment only due to COVID-19. Applications for absentee voting by mail must be postmarked by September 26. You can request an absentee ballot from the city here.

