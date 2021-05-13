In Dillingham, 60% percent of people 16 and older are vaccinated against COVID-19

Dillingham plans to host a number of pop-up COVID-19 testing and vaccine clinics, which are set to start at the end of May and run through July.

Sixty percent of people 16 and older in Dillingham are now vaccinated against COVID-19. And that number will likely rise.

Dillingham plans to host a number of pop-up COVID-19 testing and vaccine clinics, which are set to start at the end of May and run through July. Interim City Manager Gregg Brelsford says the city plans to use state funding as a stopgap until federal stimulus money, called the American Rescue Plan, becomes available in mid-July.

“That’s our estimate right now, based on the information we have," Brelsford said. "So we’ve structured our program to go for two months to give us a bridge between now and the time when we should get that additional money. And then we can continue the program if the city wants to at that time.”

The state provided Dillingham with $102,000 in funding to increase testing and vaccine distribution. The city is splitting the cost of the pop-up clinics with the Bristol Bay Area Health Corporation, and both entities are contracting with the Capstone Clinic.

Dillingham’s Emergency Operations Center has sent a Fleet Letter to processors and fisheries organizations, like the Bristol Bay Regional Seafood Development Association. The letter summarized the city’s COVID-19 rules and regulations for the summer.

Four Dillingham census area residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since April 16, according to the state’s COVID-19 dashboard.

Children aged 12 to 14 years old can receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Friday at the Dillingham High School gym. The Dillingham City School District, Dillingham Public Health and BBAHC, organized the clinic after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention authorized Pfizer for emergency use for children aged 12 to 14 earlier this week. The Pfizer vaccine is administered in two doses, given three weeks apart.

Parents and guardians who are interested in having their child get the vaccine can complete the district's COVID-19 immunization form and send it to the school with their student or bring the form to the high school gym starting at 1:20 p.m on Friday.

