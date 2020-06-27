COVID-19 Health Tips and Resources for Bristol Bay

A page with resources on health and safety, local ordinances, and tips for people in Bristol Bay.

On May 16, the City of Dillingham announced the first case of COVID-19 in the Bristol Bay region. KDLG will update this page as new information becomes available. If you have questions or suggestions, email us at fish@kdlg.org.

There were two new cases of COVID-19 reported in Bristol Bay June 26. The City of Dillingham reported those cases. According to the city, the cases were close contacts of the 12 OBI Seafoods cases announced June 22. The workers were in quarantine and are now in isolation, along with three close contacts who will receive additional testing. The city says it is working with the seafood company and the state on contact tracing.

The Camai clinic in Naknek reported 3 positive test results June 26. The people who tested positive are asymptomatic, in isolation, and have been in quarantine since arriving in the borough. They are all seafood workers, who were identified as part of the processors' protection plan. Camai says that contact tracing has started.

As of the last counts we received, there are 24 active cases in Bristol Bay Borough, 16 in Lake & Peninsula Borough, and 18 in the Dillingham census area. The total bay-wide is 58. Those numbers include residents and non-resident workers.

North Pacific Seafoods confirmed June 26 in an email that two positives were discovered at their Red Salmon cannery in Naknek, and that known positives at the plant were transported to Anchorage via private charter, and that rapid tests for close contacts of the known positives have so far been negative.

Silver Bay Seafoods confirmed on Wednesday that three of last week’s or early this week’s positives were at their Naknek plant, and were either now recovered, or being treated by on-site medical personnel.

Latest news

A new rule makes seasonal fishermen and crew members eligible for the Paycheck Protection Program

Six new asymptomatic cases in the Bristol Bay Borough on June 25

Twelve new cases of COVID-19 at OBI seafood plant in Dillingham mark largest single-day case count

Silver Bay Seafoods confirms three of last week's cases were at its Naknek plant

Health and safety

Bristol Bay Area Health Corporation

Dillingham Public Health Center

Call: (907) 842-5981

Capstone Clinic at the Dillingham Harbor, Animal Control Facility across from boat harbor

Open: 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. – 7 days a week.

Call: (907) 764-8879

Camai Community Health Center, at the swimming pool area by the clinic.

Open: Monday - Friday, 1 - 3 p.m.

Call: 907-246-6155 or go to the walk-up site or clinic.

If you are sick or suspect you may have COVID-19, remain at home and call the Camai CHC at 907-246-6155.

Testing

Dillingham: Testing is available at the Capstone Clinic at the Dillingham Harbor and at Kanakanak Hospital in Dillingham.

Bristol Bay Borough: Testing is available at the Camai Community Health Center and at the Leader Creek Clinic.

In other communities in the region, testing is available at village clinics.

City of Dillingham

Ordinances and information

This fishing season, new safety rules limit access to Dillingham harbor

Bristol Bay Borough

COVID-19 information page

Checklist and contact information for fishers in the Bristol Bay Borough

COVID-19 protocols for the Port of Bristol Bay and processor docks

State of Alaska resources

COVID-19 information page

Frequently asked questions

Alaska Coronavirus Response Hub has the latest data from the state

Non-resident cases in the state are listed on a separate page. Find them here

Financial information

Small businesses can apply for a small business loan through the CARES Act. The deadline to apply is June 30. That now includes fishermen. Read the story here.

Sen. Murkowski pushes for an additional $1 billion in federal fisheries relief funds

Fishing

This month, KDLG aired an hour-long program on state Mandate 17 and local ordinances in the Bristol Bay Borough, Lake and Peninsula Borough and City of Dillingham. Listen here.

CDC

What to do if you are sick