Community update on COVID-19 for May 28, 2020

The community meeting featured state and local health care providers, local leaders and tribal representatives.

Dillingham boat harbor. June 20, 2020.Credit Alex Hager/KDLGEdit | Remove

" title="<--break-->" class="wysiwyg-break drupal-content">

Moderated by BBNA CEO Ralph Anderson and UTBB Executive Director Alannah Hurley. Speakers: ANTHC Medical Director Dr. Bob Onders, Director of critical infrastructure for the state's Unified Command Tom Koloski, AST Lieutenant Paul Fussy, BBAHC Clinical Director Dr. Cathy Hyndman, Camai Clinic Director Mary Swain, Naknek Native Village Council administrator Kendra Gottschalk, Bristol Bay Borough Manager Gregg Brelsford, Curyung Tribal Council administrator Courtenay Carty, Dillingham City Manager Tod Larson.



Audio File

Edit | Remove



