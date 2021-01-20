City of Dillingham names Gregg Brelsford as interim City Manager

Gregg Brelsford was the Bristol bay Borough Manager from 2018 until 2020. Brelsford will debrief with city officials at Thursday night's city council meeting.

Gregg Brelsford will serve as Dillingham’s interim City Manager and COVID-19 Incident Commander. The City Council and mayor appointed him earlier this month. He began Tuesday.

Brelsford was the Bristol Bay Borough Manager from 2018 until 2020, when he took a break from those duties. He is eager to help the Ccity as they search for a permanent manager.

“I feel like I’m part of the general Bristol Bay regional family," he said. "When the opportunity to come work for the City on the west side of the Bay to help in a transition period, that was really attractive.”

Brelsford will work remotely from Anchorage over the next two weeks and familiarize himself with the City’s operations. He plans to be in Dillingham by February 1.

“My wife and I are thrilled to be looking at coming to Dillingham," he said. "We’re really looking forward to joining the community, as much as can be, under the COVID circumstances.”

At Thursday’s City Council meeting, Brelsford wants to learn about upcoming projects and plans in the community.

“I need to have a discussion with the council about what their priorities are for my time in the short run," Brelsford said. "But I’m anticipating that preparing for the fishing season in terms of COVID is going to be one of the higher priorities.”

Brelsford’s initial contract is for three months. After that, he and the City may extend the agreement on a month-to-month basis until a permanent manager is hired.



Conatct the author at tyler@kdlg.org or 907-842-220