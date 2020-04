Troopers received a call reporting the death of a five-year-old child in the village on April 16.

Alaska State Troopers report than a five-year-old child died last week in Koliganek. Troopers received a call about the death on Thursday afternoon and flew to the community to investigate the report. No foul play is suspected, and next of kin has been notified.

Contact the author at isabelle@kdlg.org or 907-842-2200.