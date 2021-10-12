Cameron Lowell White, Sept. 15, 1981 - Sept. 29, 2021

Cameron White was born on September 15, 1981 in Anchorage, Alaska and spent his early years in Wasilla. After attending Colony High School in Palmer, Cameron set out for a life of adventure. He joined Blue North Fisheries and spent most of his 20s fishing in the Bering Sea. He was living part time and working in Togiak before he passed.

Cameron White, 40, passed unexpectedly on September 29, 2021. We are shocked and deeply saddened by his loss.

Cameron was born on September 15, 1981 in Anchorage, Alaska and spent his early years in Wasilla. After attending Colony High School in Palmer, Cameron set out for a life of adventure. He joined Blue North Fisheries and spent most of his 20s fishing in the Bering Sea. Cameron became certified by the U.S. Coast Guard as an Able Seaman in his early 30s, a license that allowed him to work on merchant vessels doing what he loved. During the off-season, Cameron would travel the world and meet up to 20 new people in a single day.

Cameron lived his life to the fullest, like every day could be his last. He had a close group of friends that he considered family. His close friends never lost contact and describe him as someone with a contagious smile that would brighten your day and make you laugh no matter what kind of mood you were in. “Your arm would be sore from him hitting it while he was laughing along with you”. Cameron was a loving and generous person who brought a tremendous amount of fun and energy to those around him.

Cameron was a father, son, grandson, brother, nephew and friend. He will be forever missed. He is survived by his son, Braden; his parents, Donna and Paul; his grandmother Elizabeth; his two brothers, Jayme and Christopher; as well as many cousins, aunts, uncles, and friends.

The family requests that all flowers and notes are sent to Donna Lomakin, 1155 McAdoo St., Blackfoot, ID 83221. A memorial will be held to honor Cameron’s life. The memorial will be held virtually. Please check the memorial webpage for updates.

Bristol Bay Obituaries is a place for people to remember family members and loved ones who have died. Email submissions and photos to obituary@kdlg.org.