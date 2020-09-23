Camai clinic reports new COVID-19 case in Bristol Bay Borough tested positive at end of quarantine

The person who tested positive was a close contact of a case reported September 9. The individual was not showing symptoms and had been in quarantine for 12 days when they tested positive.

The Camai Community Health Center in Naknek reported one new case of COVID-19 in the Bristol Bay Borough Monday. The clinic says there are currently four active cases in the borough.

The person who tested positive was a close contact of a case reported September 9. The individual was not showing symptoms and had been in quarantine for 12 days when they tested positive. Because they were in quarantine, the clinic says, they avoided spreading the virus to others in the community.

“This is a reminder of why it is so important for anyone who is a close contact to remain in quarantine for the full 14 days and test at the end of it,” said clinic Director Mary Swain in the update.

People can get tested at the Leader Creek clinic Monday through Friday from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. If you are sick or suspect you may have contracted COVID-19, you should remain at home and contact the clinic at (907) 246-6155.

Flu shots are also available at the Leader Creek site during those times. No appointment is necessary. Flu shots are given at the far door, and the fee is $15.

