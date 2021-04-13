The Bristol Bay Native Corporation connecting families through virtual photo album

The Bristol Bay Native Corporation is gathering photos of families and individuals to create a digital “BBNC Shareholder Family Portrait.” The effort started in December. So far BBNC has received over 700 submissions.

The Bristol Bay Native Corporation is gathering photos of families and individuals to create a digital “BBNC Shareholder Family Portrait.” The effort started in December. So far BBNC has received over 700 submissions.

Communications specialist Kala Wilson said the effort began as a different way to connect people due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Families are sending in kind of photos of everything," Wilson said. "The photos have come from all over. We have shareholders not only in Bristol Bay, but throughout Alaska, the Lower 48 and across the globe. We’re getting photos that have one person in it all the way up to 10 or 15. It was just really special to see them connecting virtually when we haven’t seen each other in over a year.”

Some of the photos include family members fishing together, picking berries or posing for selfies. When people visit the website, the portraits will change when scrolling through the photos. What portraits appear on the website will change with each visit.

There is no deadline to submit photos. BBNC shareholders can send their submissions to bbnc@info.net. People can view the portraits at bbnconnect.com/familyportrait

Contact the author at tyler@kdlg.org or 907-842-2200