Bristol Bay to hold COVID-19 vaccine clinics in February

Elders, essential workers and people in the high-risk category around Bristol Bay can get the COVID-19 vaccine in the coming weeks. People who don't fall into those categories can sign up for BBAHC's vaccination waitlist.

There are several upcoming COVID-19 vaccine clinics around the Bristol Bay region.

The Bristol Bay Area Health Corporation holds vaccine clinics at Kanakanak Hospital in Dillingham every Saturday to offer both the first and second doses of the vaccine to eligible individuals.

BBAHC receives vaccine allocations from both the state and the Indian Health Service. It is currently vaccinating people age 65 and older, health care workers, and people in long term care facilities, as well as other essential workers and those in the high-risk category.

BBAHC's incident commander, Bernina Venua, said both IHS beneficiaries and non-beneficiaries can get the vaccine through the health corporation at no cost.

"For those who are interested in the vaccine, all they need to do is call their local health aide or the corporation, and get on the list so that we can ensure that we have enough of those resources to provide for people," she said.

Anyone in the region can sign up for the health corporation’s vaccination waitlist. In Dillingham you can do so by calling the hospital at 907-842-9440. In other communities, you can sign up by calling the local health clinic. You will be contacted as additional vaccine doses become available.

This week, BBAHC is sending vaccine teams to several communities around the region:

Feb. 2 - Egegik and Levelock

Feb. 3 - Naknek and King Salmon

Feb. 4 - Pilot Point and Port Heiden

Feb. 5 - Aleknagik, Perryville and Chignik Bay

Feb. 6 - South Naknek

The Dillingham Public Health Center is offering the second dose of vaccine Feb. 3, 9, 11 and 18.

People age 65 and older can schedule an appointment with public health to receive the vaccine at home — call 907-842-5981.

There will be a vaccine clinic at the Dillingham High School from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Feb. 13. Health care providers will administer both the first and second doses.

