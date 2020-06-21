Bristol Bay Fisheries Report: June 21, 2020

Happy Fathers Day to one and all! This is the Bristol Bay Fisheries Report -- the weekend numbers edition. It’s Sunday June 21, and we have some quick updates from the West and East side escapements.

Good afternoon fishsticks, and happy fathers day to my dad and all the other fathers out there. This is the Bristol Bay Fisheries Report -- the weekend numbers edition. It’s Sunday June 21, and we have some quick updates from the West and East side escapements.

At the Nushagak District:

The daily king count for Saturday was 70 bringing the total count today at 9,320 fish. The number of sockeye counted was 10,250, that total is at 51,255 fish. Chums were counted at 552 fish bringing that total to 9,149.

Today’s Wood River count is 1,062 from bringing that total to 25,170 fish.

The Igushik tower crew deploys today, so we should have those numbers this week.

Chignik:

As of 9:00 a.m. this morning, the Chignik Weir has passed through 12 sockeye. Yesterday’s count was 8,656 sockeye yesterday, bringing the total count to 22,469 fish. The total *early* run now sits at 22,266 and the *late* run to 203.

Area M: No updates from Area M today.

PORT MOLLER NUMBERS

Here is the latest from Scott Raborn:

Both boats put in a noble effort on Saturday, fighting big seas and high winds all day. The Ocean Cat encountered swells in the 12-15 feet range through Stations 8-12. Despite the turmoil, Stations 2-18 were fished. All fish were caught in the top few meters of the net.

Meanwhile, the last two nights have been very rough offshore. The Ocean Cat crew worked through the night t at Station 18. They also had a rough night the day before trying to break out of the previous weather system.

Fortunately, the Ocean Cat will bring samples ashore.

PMTF Stock Composition Status: They were able to catch 167 fish over the past two days. These samples will be on their way to Anchorage today, assuming no hang ups with transit.

All stations were fished with the exception of Station 20.

Stations two and four were fished, but recorded no catch.

Station 6 caught 0 in the four and half inch mesh, and 1 in the five and an eighth. The indic is 2.

Station 8 caught 26 in the four and half inch mesh, and 14 in the five and an eighth. The indic is 51.

Station 10 reported the most fish at 38 in the four and a half, and 9 in the five and an eighth. That indic is 63.

Station 12 caught 29 in the four and a half, and 4 in the five and an eighth. The indici is 34.

Station 14 caught 2 in the four and a half, and 0 in the five and an eighth. The indici is 4.

Station 16 caught 9 in the four and a half, and 8 in the five and an eighth. The indici is 35.

That does it for the numbers this Sunday. It might be the short weekend show, but we still have messages to the fleet.

MESSAGES TO THE FLEET:

To Ian Hobson, please call your mother or sister. It is important.

Happy Father’s Day to our Dad, Abraham Enter! We thank God for the blessing of a Dad like you!

Love, Moses, Genesis, Eden, Ezekiel, Eve, and Obadiah

