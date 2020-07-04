Bristol Bay Fisheries Report: July 4, 2020

A big bump of fish hit Egegik yesterday -- the fleet harvested half of the bay's daily harvest of nearly 1.2 million, as of yesterday. The total run is at around 6.8 million.

Nushagak District

The Nushagak district’s daily harvest was 60,000 yesterday, bringing the season’s harvest to 1,263,000. That was harvested 4% by Igushik set-netters, 28% from Nushagak set netters, and 68% from drifters.

In the full Nushagak district, daily escapement was 62,185 yesterday. That makes the total escapement across the Nushagak district 1,019,474.

Breaking that down by river system….

Nushagak River

The Nushagak River sonar counted 13,300 sockeye up the river yesterday, bringing the sockeye escapement to 440,600. 1,360 chum also made it up the river for a chum escapement of 54,800. And the sonar counted 42 kings yesterday, bringing king escapement in the Nushagak to 34,058.

Wood River

The Wood River counting tower crew counted 5,190 sockeye past the tower as of 6am, making total escapement up the Wood to 527,820 fish so far.

Igushik River

The Igushik counting crew marked 990 fish past the tower as of this morning, making the total escapement 37,600

Togiak

Togiak’s daily catch of 1,500 brings its total run so far to 9,900 fish. There are no escapement numbers from Togiak yet.

Over to the east side now...

Naknek-Kvichak

The daily harvest for the Naknek-Kvichak district was 623,000 yesterday, bringing the total harvest in the Naknek-Kvichak to 1,461,000. That catch came 5% from Kvichak set-netters, 20% from Naknek set-netters, and 75% from Naknek-Kvichak drifters.

A total of 46,200 fish escaped across the Naknek-Kvichak district yesterday, for a total of 433,900.

Breaking that down by river now,

Alagnak River

The Alagnak River had an escapement of 2,650 bringing that season total to 33,300 fish.

Naknek River

In the Naknek River, 4,400 escaped yesterday. That brings the season total to 308,900 fish

Kvichak River

The escapement in the Kvichak River was 39,000 yesterday bringing the total season escapement to 91,500 fish.

Egegik

A big push of fish swam up the Egegik River yesterday. The daily harvest for the Egegik was 579,000, and the total harvest to around 1.8 million. 10% of that was harvested by Egegik drifters, and 10% was setnetters. Escapement yesterday was 27,000 for a total of 404,400.

Ugashik

Escapement in Ugashik was at 4,700 fish, for a cumulative escapement of 21,700.

There was no harvest for Ugashik yesterday -- the total harvest so far this season is 34,200. From the last catch, 67% is from Egegik drifters, and 33% from setnetters.

Chignik

Taking a look at Chignik, a total of 4,709 sockeye passed through the weir as of yesterday, bringing the total escapement to 70,609. The early run for the weir is at 75,054, and the late run is at 3,555. Zero pinks have passed through the weir, and a total of 6 kings have passed through the weir, bringing the total chinook escapement to 80.

Permit registration on July 4 9:00 a.m. to July 6 at 9:00 a.m.

As of 9am this morning there are 1,238 boats fishing across the bay, 342 of which are dboats. That will increase to 1317 boats on Monday, 379 0f which will be dboats. Taking a look at how those are spread out,

Nushagak is still leading with the most vessels, 33% of the fleet is currently fishing there. That’s 417 boats, 108 of which are dboats. Come monday, no boats will have left the nushagak district.

31% of the fleet is currently fishing in the Naknek-Kvichak as of this morning, which comes out to 393 boats, 119 of which are dboats. On monday morning, there will be 412 boats, 126 of which are dboats

In Egegik, there are 358 boats fishing, 105 of which are dboats. That’s 28% of the fleet. Egegik is going to see a jump in vessels on monday with a total of 414 boats, 134 of which are dboats.

In Togiak there are still 36 boats holding down the fort, come Monday that will not change. That’s just 3% of the fleet.

Ugashik has a total of 34 boats, 10 of which are dboats. This is 3% of the fleet fishing. On monday there will be, 38 total vessels, 10 of which are dboats.

Port Moller

The crews were able to sample Stations 4-24 yesterday, producing the highest station index of the season (Station 20=336). zero catches at Station 22 today, but large groups of fish are still coming past the transect. The plan for the Ocean Cat is to begin at Station 22 and cover as many stations as possible today

PMTF Stock Composition Status: Genetic samples from July 1, and 2nd and from Stations 4 and 6 yesterday, arrived in Anchorage this evening. We plan on using Stations 8-22 from July 2 and Stations 4 and 6 from today

Station Index

Stn4 10

Stn 6 133

Stn 8 198

Stn10 6

Stn12 30

Stn14 41

Stn16 91

Stn18 147

Stn20 336

Messages to the fleet:

Happy 4th of July to Captain Mike and the hardworking crew on the Bonnie B. Hope you're being good campers and social distancing but not from the salmon! Please ask Mike if he saw any UFO's on UFO Day. Be safe, be excited and appreciate the memories of this day. From Geoff C. Charleston.

To the boys out on the Linda K, I just wanted to wish you all a happy 4th of July and a strong start to the season! I hope you're all having fun, being safe, and catching boat loads of fish. And especially to my boy on the boat Hunter Davis, I miss you always and I look forward to the day I get to have you in my arms again.

From your girl onshore, Aubrey Arevalo (Lewis County, Washington)

To: Edward Feran F/V Nezzen. We hope you have a great 4th and catch lots of fish. We miss and love you, stay safe and have fun. To the moon and back your family. From Danielle

If you’d like to get your message out to the fleet on this show, send it over in an email … to fish@kdlg.org. If you’d like to get in touch about anything else, give us a call at 842-2200 or send an email to fish@kdlg.org.