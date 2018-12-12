Bristol Bay Brailer owners talk rewards and obstacles to growing a business in rural Alaska

By 7 minutes ago

Bristol Bay Brailer was among 450 exhibitors at the Pacific Marine Expo in Seattle. The Naknek-based business is in its third year, and it has grown substantially.

Karl Hill, Diane Hill and Bill Hill of Bristol Bay Brailer sold their wares at the Pacific Marine Expo. The Naknek-based business started three years ago.
Credit Avery Lill/KDLG

Three years ago, several families from Bristol Bay began marketing brailers that Diane Hill sewed in her kitchen in Naknek. Their goals included creating local jobs and keeping more money from the commercial fishing industry in the region. Now, business is booming for Bristol Bay Brailer. KDLG’s Avery Lill sat down with two of the owners, Bill Hill and Karl Hill, at the Pacific Marine Expo in Seattle in November to talk about growing their business, the local economy and tariffs.

Contact the author at avery@kdlg.org or 907-842-2200.