Bristol Bay Brailer owners talk rewards and obstacles to growing a business in rural Alaska

Bristol Bay Brailer was among 450 exhibitors at the Pacific Marine Expo in Seattle. The Naknek-based business is in its third year, and it has grown substantially.

Three years ago, several families from Bristol Bay began marketing brailers that Diane Hill sewed in her kitchen in Naknek. Their goals included creating local jobs and keeping more money from the commercial fishing industry in the region. Now, business is booming for Bristol Bay Brailer. KDLG’s Avery Lill sat down with two of the owners, Bill Hill and Karl Hill, at the Pacific Marine Expo in Seattle in November to talk about growing their business, the local economy and tariffs.

Listen to the discussion here.

