Bristol Bay Borough police intercept 30 grams of meth, issue warrant for King Salmon man

Bristol Bay Borough Police Department intercepted a package that contained nearly 30 grams of methamphetamine on March 6. The police department said in a news release today the package was sent to 20-year-old Griffin Adams of King Salmon.

Police put out an arrest warrant for Adams on Thursday on the charge of misconduct involving a controlled substance in the third degree. That’s a felony that could come with up to $100,000 in fines and up to 10 years in jail.

The borough police department asks anyone with information about Adams to call the department at 907-246-4222.

