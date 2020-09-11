Bristol Bay Borough announces candidates for Assembly, School Board and mayor

There are several competitive races heading into the October 6 election, including for borough mayor. David Lax and Randy Zimin are both vying to succeed the current mayor, Dan O'Hara, who is not running for re-election.

Local elections for the Bristol Bay Borough are less than a month away, and the borough has announced candidates for the open seats. There is an open assembly seat, two open school board seats, and an opening for the mayoral seat.

The borough’s current mayor, Dan O’Hara, will not be running for re-election this year. O’Hara has served several terms as mayor. The two candidates vying to succeed him are David Lax and Randy Zimin.

For the open assembly seat, Kendra Gottschalk is challenging incumbent Russell Phelps.

Three candidates are running for the two open school board seats — Sarah Mitchell, Rebecca Hamon, and Floyd Wilson. The two candidates who receive the most votes will be appointed to the board.

The borough election is October 6. Absentee voting will be by appointment only due to COVID-19, and will be held in the borough assembly room. Masks are required and hand sanitizer will be available for voters.

Absentee ballot applications and instructions are available on the borough’s website. The polling locations for Election day are the King Salmon Village Council Building, the Native Village of South Naknek Recreation Hall, and the Bristol Bay Borough Building Assembly Room.

