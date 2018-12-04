BBNC office building structurally sound after Anchorage earthquake

The office building was not damaged, but many items were broken. BBNC staff are spending much of this week picking up the pieces.

The Bristol Bay Native Corporation office building in Anchorage was not structurally damaged by Friday's earthquake. However, many objects in the office were broken – mainly personal items like potted plants, picture frames and dishes. BBNC does not currently have a monetary estimate for the damage.

BBNC's Anchorage office is open from 8:30 - 4:30 p.m. this week. Normal hours will resume on Monday, Dec. 10. The Bristol Bay Leadership Forum and the BBNC Christmas party, which were scheduled for this week, have been canceled.

