BBNC to acquire an ecological consulting firm

BBNC has agreed to acquire an ecological consulting firm based in Jacksonville, Fla. by the end of the month.

The Bristol Bay Native Corporation is set to acquire a new business by the end of the year.

The corporation announced that it has agreed to Environmental Resource Solutions Inc. by the end of the month.

ERS is an ecological consulting firm based in Jacksonville, Fla. It provides a variety of services to public and private sector clients, including wildlife hazard assessments and management plans, National Environmental Policy Act documentation preparation, and essential fish habitat analysis.

ERS will join a SpecPro Environmental Services Group, which is already under BBNC’s construction business line.

SES President and CEO Basil Skelton says he welcomes the acquisition.

He said “ERS is known for its innovative and cost-efficient approaches to environmental challenges, and I am very pleased to welcome them to the SES family.”

The staff of ERS will co-locate with the SES Group in Jacksonville.