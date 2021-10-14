BBAHC reports 88 cases of COVID-19 in the Bristol Bay area

That's 88 cases in two weeks across seven different communities, with 19 of those in Dillingham proper. About 43% of the population in the Dillingham Census area is vaccinated, according to state data.

The Bristol Bay Area Health Corporation reported 88 cases of COVID-19 in the Bristol Bay area in the past two weeks.

In a news release Thursday, BBAHC says those cases are in seven different communities, with 19 of them in Dillingham proper.

BBAHC also said there is a high rate of community spread in the region and statewide. They ask that residents get vaccinated, wear a mask and practice COVID-19 precautions.

Spokesperson Nathalie Dull says the health corporation is tracking vaccine rates in the Dillingham Census area through the state dashboard. According to that data, 2,094 people in the area are vaccinated. That’s about 43% of the census area’s population.

BBAHC was one of 20 facilities the state authorized at the beginning of the month to use its emergency guidelines to help ride out this stage of the pandemic. The health corporation said the surge of COVID patients requiring medical attention could impact its ability to provide care. The state guidelines are meant to help facilities care for patients and effectively distribute resources.

The hospital also has a supply of the monoclonal antibodies used to treat COVID-19. Dull said if a person wants to seek this treatment, they should contact their healthcare provider.

Contact the author at tyler@kdlg.org or 907-842-2200