BBAHC to pause use of Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

The Bristol Bay Area Health Corporation is pausing the use of the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, following federal and state recommendations.BBAHC says the pause will not affect vaccine availability.

The Bristol Bay Area Health Corporation is pausing the use of the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, following federal and state recommendations. BBAHC made the announcement Wednesday in a press release.

Six cases of abnormal blood clotting were detected in patients who received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine out of 7 million doses nationwide. None of those individuals live in Alaska. BBAHC says the pause will not affect vaccine availability. It will continue to use Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.

The hospital says symptoms can include severe headaches, shortness of breath, abdominal pain or leg pain. People who got a Johnson and Johnson shot more than a month ago are at low risk for developing a clot, according to the CDC. Those who received Johnson and Johnson shots within the last few weeks should monitor for symptoms.

More than 11,000 Alaskans have received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. BBAHC recieved a small batch of the vaccine in March, but it is not known how many people have recieved those shots in the region by press time. The hospital prioritized the Johnson and Johnson vaccine for those with allergies to the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.

State health officials plan to work with Johnson and Johnson provides about what to do with stock they have.

Contact the author at tyler@kdlg.org or 907-842-2200