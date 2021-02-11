BBAHC expands eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine to everyone 18 and older

In Dillingham, both first and second doses of the vaccine will be offered at a vaccine clinic Saturday. The health corporation previously limited vaccines to Elders, people with high-risk health conditions, and essential workers.

On Thursday, the Bristol Bay Area Health Corporation expanded eligibility to receive the COVID-19 vaccine to everyone 18 years of age or older.

In Dillingham, people can receive the vaccine at a clinic Saturday at the Dillingham High School gym.

Both first and second doses will be offered at the clinic.

People 65 and older can receive vaccinations beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

Beginning at 11 a.m., those who fall into the high risk category can receive the vaccine. Being high-risk may include diabetes, chronic lung disease, and compromised immune systems — as well as pregnancy.

Those who take the medications Enbrel, Humira, Stelara, or Methotrexate also qualify as high risk.

All other people can receive vaccinations beginning at noon.

Recently, 15 Dillingham residents tested positive within about a week and a half.

People who are close contacts of previous cases and need to receive their second vaccine will enter through the designated school door by the school parking lot. People under quarantine may receive the vaccine but can’t be sick or experience symptoms. Those vaccines will be given at a different location within the Dillingham Middle/High School.

The health corporation previously limited vaccines to Elders, people with high-risk health conditions, and essential workers. Those who did not fall into those categories were able to sign up for BBAHC's vaccination waitlist to get vaccinated as additional doses became available.

Contact the author at isabelle@kdlg.org or 907-842-2200.