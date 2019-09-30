Ballots must be mailed by Oct. 1 for Lake and Peninsula Borough election

Oct. 1 is the last day for voters to go to the post office to cast their ballots for the Lake and Peninsula Borough's local elections.

The Lake and Peninsula Borough holds elections exclusively by-mail. The borough sent out 1,231 ballots to voters earlier this month.

Two candidates are running unopposed for three-year assembly seats. Michelle Pope Ravenmoon is running for seat C and Scott Anderson is running for seat F.

There’s a little more competition for the school board. Stacy Hill and Margie Olympic are both running for school board seat G. Austin Shangin is running unopposed for school board seat E. All are three-year terms.

Voters need to send their ballots by the end of day on Oct. 1.

