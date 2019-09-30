Ballots must be mailed by Oct. 1 for Lake and Peninsula Borough election

By 6 minutes ago

Oct. 1 is the last day for voters to go to the post office to cast their ballots for the Lake and Peninsula Borough's local elections.

The post office in Igiugig, March 29, 2019.
Credit Isabelle Ross/KDLG

The Lake and Peninsula Borough holds elections exclusively by-mail. The borough sent out 1,231 ballots to voters earlier this month.

Two candidates are running unopposed for three-year assembly seats. Michelle Pope Ravenmoon is running for seat C and Scott Anderson is running for seat F.

There’s a little more competition for the school board. Stacy Hill and Margie Olympic are both running for school board seat G. Austin Shangin is running unopposed for school board seat E. All are three-year terms.

Voters need to send their ballots by the end of day on Oct. 1.

A sample ballot for the Lake & Peninsula's 2019 general election. All voters must mail in their ballots by Oct. 1, 2019.
Credit Courtesy of the Lake & Peninsula Borough

Contact the author at isabelle@kdlg.org or 907-842-2200

Tags: 
Lake and Peninsula Borough
2019 election

Related Content

Dillingham City Council election set for Oct. 1

By Sep 26, 2019
ISABELLE ROSS/KDLG

Residents will vote on two city council seats and one school board seat. Incumbent Chris Napoli is running for city council seat A unopposed. Dillingham High School instructor Kaleb Westfall and science teacher Bill Rodowalt are vying for seat B.

 

Bristol Bay Borough postpones election until November

By Sep 26, 2019
Isabelle Ross/KDLG

Missing information in the original election announcement led the borough assembly to postpone the general election. Residents will have the opportunity to vote in a special election on Nov. 5. 