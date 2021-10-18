Aleknagik man found dead by Alaska State Troopers and State Park Rangers

The man was found two miles away from Wood River and Aleknagik Lake. The body was transported to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Anchorage to determine the cause of death. Next of kin has been notified and an investigation is on-going.

Alaska State Troopers and Wood-Tickchik State Park Rangers found an Aleknagik man dead Saturday morning, Oct 16.

According to a Troopers news release Monday, 30-year-old Michael Andrew left for a four-wheeler trip around Marsh Mountain on Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 15 but did not return home.

Troopers were notified Friday evening, Oct. 15 and immediately conducted search-and-rescue operations with the help of state parks rangers. But they were unable to find Andrew.

He was later found dead at about 11 a.m. Saturday, two miles away from where Wood River and Aleknagik Lake converge.

Andrew’s next of kin has been notified. His body was transported to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Anchorage to determine the cause of death. An investigation is on-going.

