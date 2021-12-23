2021 Holiday Program Schedule

This year, our Christmas Day schedule is FULL of merriment and cheer! Let KDLG provide the soundtrack to your Christmas Day celebrations.

Christmas Eve

(9pm) A Christmas Carol w/Jonathan Winters

A public radio tradition hosted by NPR's Susan Stamberg. Master comedian Jonathan Winters presents a distinctive reading of Dickens' holiday classic, with a special performing edition prepared by Dickens for his own presentations. Also featuring Mimi Kennedy

(10pm-Midnight) Traditional Christmas Music

In preperation for Christmas Day celebrations, two hours of hand-picked Christmas music. From Bing Crosby to Wham!, we'll be playing holiday favorites that span the decades.

Christmas Day

(8am) Welcome Christmas

The perennial Christmas favorite from VocalEssence, one of the world’s premiere choral groups. An hour of traditional carols and new discoveries.

(9am) The Chilren's Hour

The Children’s Hour is a weekly radio show created for and with kids. Incredibly diverse themes are explored using interviews, storytelling, poetry, music, and discussion with kids on our talented Kids Crew. Learn something new with us.

(10am) Bay Whalin' Hour

A special Holiday Edition. Produced by Wendy Hladick from her home studio for Alaska public radio listeners. There's a whale wide world of music out there and you can catch some of the best in contemporary jazz, singer/songwriter music, new discoveries, and hometown talent on the Bay Whalin' Hour. Expect funky jazz and thought-provoking singer-songwriters, from well-known artists to new upstarts.

(11am; Re-airing at 6pm) Dillingham Elementary Student Christmas Stories

For this hour we bring you dramatic readings of some favorite Christmas stories. All courtesy of Dillingham Elementary students.

(12pm) A Chanticleer Christmas

This unique, one-hour program of holiday music is presented live in concert by Chanticleer. Hear why this superb 12-man ensemble is known as "an orchestra of voices," as they perform holiday classics and new favorites, with choral commentary by host Steve Staruch.

(1pm) A Soulful Christmas

Julie Amacher and Tesfa Wondemagegnehu host this uplifting Christmas special that features Black music and composers.

(2pm) Christmas w/Madrigalia 2021

Christmas with Madrigalia celebrates the excitement and joy of the holiday season with traditional carols and anthems from the Medieval era through the 21st century. This one-hour program, recorded live in concert, features beautiful music by Michael Praetorius, Andreas Hammerschmidt, Ola Gjeilo, Alice Parker, and Craig Hella Johnson, along with a number of Cary Ratcliff’s own arrangements.

(3pm) All is Bright: Contemplative Music for Christmas

One hour of gorgeous, contemplative music related to the Christmas season and its symbolism. Hosted by Lynne Warfel

(5pm) Tinsel Tales: NPR Christmas Favoriites

This year a radio tradition continues - stories from the NPR archives that touch on the meaning of Christmas. David Sedaris, Bailey White, John Henry Faulk--these and other NPR voices, past and present, tell stories of the season.

(7pm) All Songs Considered Holiday

All Songs Considered hosts Bob Boilen and Robin Hilton decide to get away from it all with a holiday cruise to Bermuda. Along the way they meet a few special guests aboard the ship, including John Legend, Aloe Blacc, Steve Martin and the Steep Canyon Rangers, William Shatner, Lucius, Micky Dolenz of The Monkees and Rodney Crowell, who all try to share their own good cheer for the holidays.

(8pm-10pm) St. Olaf Christmas Festival

A service in song and word that has become one of the nation’s most cherished holiday celebrations. Tickets to the event - which takes place at St. Olaf College in Northfield, MN - are always gone months in advance. The festival includes hymns, carols, choral works, as well as orchestral selections celebrating the Nativity and featuring more than 500 student musicians in five choirs and the St. Olaf Orchestra.

(10pm-Midnight) Traditional Christmas Music

The Christmas Day celebrations continue, with two hours of hand-picked Christmas music. From Bing Crosby to Wham!, we'll be playing holiday favorites that span the decades