Nina Kravinsky - KYUK
Peltola, a Democrat, beat Republican Sarah Palin by three percentage points to win the seat. KYUK’s Nina Kravinsky spoke with Peltola by phone shortly after the election results were announced on Aug. 31.
1982 is a love story set against the backdrop of war, when Israel invaded Lebanon 40 years ago. Lebanese filmmaker Oualid Mouaness, inspired by his own memories, wrote the and directed the film.
As the world watches for a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine, the anxiety in the U.S. is especially strong among those with ties to Ukraine — including a Ukrainian Orthodox church in Maryland.
Farms in southwest Colorado are coping with a drought worsened by climate change. It means a big reduction in irrigated water for crops. Conditions this year, one farm manager says, are "the worst."
Earthworks artist Stan Herd has unveiled an enormous portrait of NASA astronaut Stephanie Wilson in Woodruff Park in Atlanta. It is etched into the ground.
Edith Murway holds the Guinness World Record for oldest competitive weightlifter. She turns 100 on Sunday. Murway started powerlifting at 91.
The painting is expected to sell for thousands of dollars. The unnamed seller, who found the painting at a donation center in Canada, paid $4.09.
The world of matchmaking won't have to rely on luck as much as math, thanks to Yunseo Choi. The 18-year-old came up with a matching theory that can be applied to people looking for a life partner.
This car choir solution is one that accomplished baritone David Newman came up with so that ensembles could sing "together." The method uses microphones, a mixer, an FM transmitter and car radios.
Whether it was discovering new uses for pantry staples or learning to bake bread at home, many people got acquainted with their kitchens during the pandemic.