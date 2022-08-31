Kavitha George - Alaska Public Media
-
Peltola won with 51.5% of the vote, to Palin’s 48.5%. Peltola, who represented Bethel in the state House for a decade, was ahead of former Republican Gov. Sarah Palin by almost 9 percentage points when only first choice ballots were counted. She held that lead in the second-round counting.
-
Experts share their tips on the best ways to maintain your far-flung friendships.
-
Waking up early is near impossible for some of us, but there are ways to make waking up early more tolerable. (This story originally aired on All Things Considered on Oct. 31., 2021.)
-
NPR's Life Kit has tips and tricks for how to become an early riser.