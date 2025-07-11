Dillingham city manager charged with assault after alleged domestic violence incident

Dillingham City Manager Dan Decker faces a misdemeanor assault charge after an alleged domestic violence incident at his home Wednesday morning, according to charging documents.

Decker was arrested and brought to the Dillingham jail, where he stayed until he was arraigned that morning. Decker, who is out on bail, declined to comment for this story.

Decker was hired as the permanent city manager back in March. Before that, he served as the interim city manager for a year.

Dillingham Mayor Alice Ruby says Decker requested personal leave until Monday. Deputy City Manager Jack Savo is acting as the point of contact for the city until Decker returns to work.

“We’ll treat this as we would any personnel issue,” Ruby said. “Really our primary concern is having a safe and well-functioning workplace, and at this point we do, and things are running smoothly.”

Ruby says the city council does not plan to reconvene before the regularly scheduled council meeting in August.

“The manager will be back at his desk Monday morning, and we don't really have anything to act on until it works its way through the legal system,” she said.

Decker has been charged with one count of assault in the fourth degree, a class A misdemeanor. His pre-trial conference is scheduled for July 19.

