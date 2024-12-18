Alaska Department of Fish and Game reports a strong fall moose harvest across Bristol Bay units

The Alaska Department of Fish and Game reports a successful fall moose harvest across Game Management Unit 17. Wildlife Biologist John Landsiedel, based in Dillingham, detailed the results, showing harvests meeting or exceeding management goals in two units while staying near average in the third.

Unit 17A:

According to the data provided to KDLG Tuesday morning by Fish and Game, Subunit 17A, covering the Togiak River drainage, saw resident hunters harvest 38 bulls and four cows. Nonresident hunters harvested 5 bulls. While the resident harvest was slightly below the 10-year average of 41 bulls, the moose population remains strong. A 2022 survey estimated 2,000 moose in the area, surpassing the management goal of 1,100 to 1,750.

Unit 17B:

According to Landsiedel, in Subunit 17B, which includes the Mulchatna and Nushagak river watersheds, the fall harvest totaled 58 bulls for residents—slightly above the 10-year average of 53 bulls.

Nonresident participation increased significantly, with 185 hunters, more than doubling the 10-year average of 80 participants. Nonresidents harvested 61 moose during the general season.

Unit 17C:

According to Landsiedel, in Subunit 17C, resident hunters harvested 171 moose, achieving the lower management objective of 165 moose for the first time since 2017. The harvest also exceeded the 10-year average of 150 moose. A population survey in 2023 found 3,600 moose in the area, above the goal of 2,800 to 3,500.

A five-day extension was added to the season in Unit 17B and C. Landsiedel says that 44 bulls were harvested during the extension, roughly 20% of this year’s total harvest.