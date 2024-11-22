Upcoming Holiday Events Bring Festive Cheer to Dillingham

The holiday season is almost here, and Dillingham is gearing up with a lineup of festive events.

The annual community Christmas tree lighting is set for Friday, Nov. 29, at 6:30 p.m. The event will take place at the Bristol Bay Alliance, near Western Fuels and across from the AC store. Attendees can enjoy free refreshments, caroling, and a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus as the town's Christmas tree lights up.

On Saturday, Nov. 30, the first holiday bazaar of the season kicks off. The bazaar will run every Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., through Christmas. Vendors will be selling handcrafted goods, baked treats, and more. Vendors can still reserve tables to sell their items.

The festivities continue on Sunday, Dec. 1, with a Christmas Carnival hosted by the Dillingham City School District Student Council. Held in the high school gym from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., the event will feature a hot chocolate bar, sugar cookie painting, and another appearance by Santa. Proceeds will support student council travel in spring 2025.

And, the Bristol Bay 4H Winter Village Contest is underway. Competitors are tasked with creating an edible house or holiday scene that will “wow” the community, who will act as the judges for the contest.

Submissions are due at the Dillingham Public Library on Saturday, Dec. 14. The community can peruse the creations at the library anytime in the following week and vote for their favorites in the three divisions- Adult, Junior, and PeeWee.

Get in touch with the author with more holiday events at margaret@kdlg.org.