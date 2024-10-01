Dillingham Municipal Election 2024: School board candidate Terry Mann

Terry Mann is a commercial fisherman, a part-time employee for an Iliamna Lake area organization, and a full-time dad. Mann is running as a write-in candidate for school board seat E. Here is the conversation.

Sutherland: You're running for school board seat E. Can you tell me a little bit about your decision to run for school board?

Mann: Oh, yes, I've always been interested in school boards. It's been a while, but back where I'm from, in Kokhanok. I was on our village council for close to 10 years. I ended up leaving there. I was the president and also served on the Lake and Peninsula School Board as a commissioner, and I've always been interested in running for the school board. There was also a seat open this year and it wasn't looking like a lot of people were interested at the moment, and I was asked if I wanted to run, and I feel like it's a perfect time, as my toddler is starting to go to school, and I have some free time opening up for me in the mornings and just learning how to go about that.

Sutherland: What issues do you see facing the school district that you would like to address if you were elected?

Mann: Some of the issues that I've seen or heard and you know I've talked about with my wife and just some a few community members as teacher retention and figuring out how to keep teachers around, especially great teachers, also with, and I know there's a lot of issues with that, as far as housing and some of the the things we go about, I guess.

Sutherland: What things would you do to address teacher retention if you were to be elected to the school board?

Mann: I'm not an expert, you know, but I'm willing to learn a lot about the situations and some of the challenges that we're facing like I mentioned, some of those housing issues and probably some salary issues and things like that. But I am a very fast learner. I got interested in being a community member that is participating in things like this a long time ago when a similar thing had happened and it was the best experience for me, I really feel like I'm a problem solver, and I really like to try to tackle issues.

Sutherland: What is your goal for being on the school board?

Mann: My goal is to learn as much as I can and be a part of our community and be a contributing, you know, community member. I have six children, and two of them have graduated here in Dillingham. I have a sophomore, and I have a toddler that's in preschool that will be going to Elementary in two years. And I just want to contribute, and I want to be there for the community and our children.

Sutherland: Is there anything else that you want the community to know going into these elections?

Mann: First and foremost, I care about our community and our children. I feel like we're all wrapped together, and it's kind of a new area trying to feel like doing I was pretty spread out, and we have a lot of people from all over, and the main thing I feel like that brings us all together is the school and the school system and our children. And I just want to do the best job that I can for our community and tackle issues. And I feel like there's quite a bit of issues.

Sutherland: Thank you so much for coming in and talking with me.

Mann: Yes. Thank you very much for giving me the opportunity.

That is Terry Mann. Mann is running as a write in for School Board seat E.

Polls are open today, 8 A.M-8 P.M, in the City Hall Council Chambers.