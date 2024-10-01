Dillingham Municipal Election 2024: School board candidate Terry Mann
Municipal elections are today, and KDLG spoke with candidates on the ballot about why they are running for office and the issues they would focus on if elected.
Terry Mann is a commercial fisherman, a part-time employee for an Iliamna Lake area organization, and a full-time dad. Mann is running as a write-in candidate for school board seat E. Here is the conversation.
Sutherland: You're running for school board seat E. Can you tell me a little bit about your decision to run for school board?
Mann: Oh, yes, I've always been interested in school boards. It's been a while, but back where I'm from, in Kokhanok. I was on our village council for close to 10 years. I ended up leaving there. I was the president and also served on the Lake and Peninsula School Board as a commissioner, and I've always been interested in running for the school board. There was also a seat open this year and it wasn't looking like a lot of people were interested at the moment, and I was asked if I wanted to run, and I feel like it's a perfect time, as my toddler is starting to go to school, and I have some free time opening up for me in the mornings and just learning how to go about that.
Sutherland: What issues do you see facing the school district that you would like to address if you were elected?
Mann: Some of the issues that I've seen or heard and you know I've talked about with my wife and just some a few community members as teacher retention and figuring out how to keep teachers around, especially great teachers, also with, and I know there's a lot of issues with that, as far as housing and some of the the things we go about, I guess.
Sutherland: What things would you do to address teacher retention if you were to be elected to the school board?
Mann: I'm not an expert, you know, but I'm willing to learn a lot about the situations and some of the challenges that we're facing like I mentioned, some of those housing issues and probably some salary issues and things like that. But I am a very fast learner. I got interested in being a community member that is participating in things like this a long time ago when a similar thing had happened and it was the best experience for me, I really feel like I'm a problem solver, and I really like to try to tackle issues.
Sutherland: What is your goal for being on the school board?
Mann: My goal is to learn as much as I can and be a part of our community and be a contributing, you know, community member. I have six children, and two of them have graduated here in Dillingham. I have a sophomore, and I have a toddler that's in preschool that will be going to Elementary in two years. And I just want to contribute, and I want to be there for the community and our children.
Sutherland: Is there anything else that you want the community to know going into these elections?
Mann: First and foremost, I care about our community and our children. I feel like we're all wrapped together, and it's kind of a new area trying to feel like doing I was pretty spread out, and we have a lot of people from all over, and the main thing I feel like that brings us all together is the school and the school system and our children. And I just want to do the best job that I can for our community and tackle issues. And I feel like there's quite a bit of issues.
Sutherland: Thank you so much for coming in and talking with me.
Mann: Yes. Thank you very much for giving me the opportunity.
That is Terry Mann. Mann is running as a write in for School Board seat E.
Polls are open today, 8 A.M-8 P.M, in the City Hall Council Chambers.