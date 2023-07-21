Photos: On the water with Bristol Bay's protesting fishing crews

Commercial fishing crews joined together at the mouth of the Naknek River to peacefully protest the low price that processors are offering for this year's sockeye salmon. They want processors to reconsider the 50 cents per-pound price, as well as more transparency in the fishery. The protest began at 6:00 AM on Thursday, July 20, and lasted through the day.

Get in touch with the authors at news@kdlg.org or 907-842-2200.

