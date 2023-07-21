© 2023 KDLG
Public Radio for Alaska's Bristol Bay
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Photos: On the water with Bristol Bay's protesting fishing crews

KDLG 670AM | By Jack Darrell,
Christina McDermottCorinne SmithJessie Sheldon
Published July 21, 2023 at 4:22 PM AKDT
Members of a fishing crew radio group gather to protest processor's 50 cents per-pound price. July 20, 2023.
1 of 10  — 230720)Naknek Protest1.jpg
Members of a fishing crew radio group gather to protest processor's 50 cents per-pound price. July 20, 2023.
Jack Darrell / KDLG
Protesting boats gather at the mouth of the Naknek River. July 20, 2023.
2 of 10  — 230720_Naknek Protest2.jpg
Protesting boats gather at the mouth of the Naknek River. July 20, 2023.
Jack Darrell / KDLG
Landon Cheney pulls a net on the vessel Honey Badger at the protest. July 20, 2023.
3 of 10  — 230720_Naknek Protest3.jpg
Landon Cheney pulls a net on the vessel Honey Badger at the protest. July 20, 2023.
Jack Darrell / KDLG
Jordan Manor (left) and Wesley Blough (right) aboard the Sarah J at the protest. July 20, 2023.
4 of 10  — 230720_Naknek Protest4.jpg
Jordan Manor (left) and Wesley Blough (right) aboard the Sarah J at the protest. July 20, 2023.
Jack Darrell / KDLG
Karena Klinkenberg aboard the Sarah J at the protest. July 20, 2023.
5 of 10  — 230720_Naknek Protest5.jpg
Karena Klinkenberg aboard the Sarah J at the protest. July 20, 2023.
Jack Darrell / KDLG
Members of two fish crews tie boats together at the protest. July 20, 2023.
6 of 10  — 230720_Naknek Protest6.jpg
Members of two fish crews tie boats together at the protest. July 20, 2023.
Jack Darrell / KDLG
Scenes from a price protest at the mouth of the Naknek River. July 20, 2023.
7 of 10  — 230720_Naknek Protest7.jpg
Fish crew members at the protest. July 20, 2023.
Jack Darrell / KDLG
Boats at the protest at the mouth of the Naknek River. July 20, 2023.
8 of 10  — 230720_Naknek Protest8.jpg
Boats at the protest at the mouth of the Naknek River. July 20, 2023.
Jack Darrell / KDLG
David Couch on his vessel, the Icarus at the protest. July 20, 2023.
9 of 10  — 230720_Naknek Protest9.jpg
David Couch on his vessel, the Icarus. July 20, 2023.
Jack Darrell / KDLG
A fisherman at the protest. July 20, 2023.
10 of 10  — 230720_Naknek Protest10.jpg
Jordan Manor at the protest. July 20, 2023.
Jack Darrell / KDLG

Commercial fishing crews joined together at the mouth of the Naknek River to peacefully protest the low price that processors are offering for this year's sockeye salmon. They want processors to reconsider the 50 cents per-pound price, as well as more transparency in the fishery. The protest began at 6:00 AM on Thursday, July 20, and lasted through the day.

Get in touch with the authors at news@kdlg.org or 907-842-2200.

News
Jack Darrell
Jack Darrell is a reporter for KDLG, the NPR member station in Dillingham. He is working on the Bristol Bay Fisheries Report and is passionate about sustainable fisheries and local stories that connect communities and explore the intersections of class, culture, and the natural world.
See stories by Jack Darrell
Christina McDermott
Christina McDermott began reporting for KDLG, Dillingham’s NPR member station, in March 2023. Previously, she worked with KCBX News in San Luis Obispo, California, where she focused on local news and cultural stories. She’s passionate about producing evocative, sound-rich work that informs and connects the public.
See stories by Christina McDermott
Corinne Smith
Corinne Smith is an award-winning reporter and producer who grew up in Oakland, California. She's reported for KFSK in Petersburg, KHNS in Haines, and most recently KBBI in Homer. This is her second season as a fisheries reporter, and now returns as director of the Bristol Bay Fisheries Report.
See stories by Corinne Smith
Jessie Sheldon
Jessie Sheldon is a fisheries reporter for KDLG. She has spent several summers working in Alaska, both on the water and in the recording studio. Jessie is passionate about marine ecosystems, connection through storytelling, and all things fishy.
See stories by Jessie Sheldon