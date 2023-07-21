Photos: On the water with Bristol Bay's protesting fishing crews
1 of 10 — 230720)Naknek Protest1.jpg
Members of a fishing crew radio group gather to protest processor's 50 cents per-pound price. July 20, 2023.
Jack Darrell / KDLG
2 of 10 — 230720_Naknek Protest2.jpg
Protesting boats gather at the mouth of the Naknek River. July 20, 2023.
Jack Darrell / KDLG
3 of 10 — 230720_Naknek Protest3.jpg
Landon Cheney pulls a net on the vessel Honey Badger at the protest. July 20, 2023.
Jack Darrell / KDLG
4 of 10 — 230720_Naknek Protest4.jpg
Jordan Manor (left) and Wesley Blough (right) aboard the Sarah J at the protest. July 20, 2023.
Jack Darrell / KDLG
5 of 10 — 230720_Naknek Protest5.jpg
Karena Klinkenberg aboard the Sarah J at the protest. July 20, 2023.
Jack Darrell / KDLG
6 of 10 — 230720_Naknek Protest6.jpg
Members of two fish crews tie boats together at the protest. July 20, 2023.
Jack Darrell / KDLG
7 of 10 — 230720_Naknek Protest7.jpg
Fish crew members at the protest. July 20, 2023.
Jack Darrell / KDLG
8 of 10 — 230720_Naknek Protest8.jpg
Boats at the protest at the mouth of the Naknek River. July 20, 2023.
Jack Darrell / KDLG
9 of 10 — 230720_Naknek Protest9.jpg
David Couch on his vessel, the Icarus. July 20, 2023.
Jack Darrell / KDLG
10 of 10 — 230720_Naknek Protest10.jpg
Jordan Manor at the protest. July 20, 2023.
Jack Darrell / KDLG
Commercial fishing crews joined together at the mouth of the Naknek River to peacefully protest the low price that processors are offering for this year's sockeye salmon. They want processors to reconsider the 50 cents per-pound price, as well as more transparency in the fishery. The protest began at 6:00 AM on Thursday, July 20, and lasted through the day.
