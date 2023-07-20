© 2023 KDLG
Fisheries

Update: Over 100 boats anchor on the Naknek River in protest of processors' low prices

KDLG 670AM | By Corinne Smith,
Jessie SheldonJack Darrell
Published July 20, 2023 at 1:02 PM AKDT
Bristol Bay fishermen outraged with processors and this year's low base price are holding a fleet protest in the Naknek River, from 6am to 6am today. KDLG reporters are on the water this morning, in a boat moving between fishing crews on the Naknek River.

By 9am, there were over one hundred boats on the river.

Crews are calling for processors to improve the base price from 50 cents per pound of sockeye, which they say is devastating for the fleet and unsustainable for the industry. They're also calling for an end to the practice of price secrecy in the fishery, and want to see processors' post a price estimate at the beginning of the season instead of the end.

KDLG's Jessie Sheldon had this update at 11am:

KDLG's Jessie Sheldon live update from the Naknek River

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Fisheries
