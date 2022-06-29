© 2022 KDLG
Fisheries

Peter Pan Seafoods announces price increase to $1.15 per pound for Bristol Bay sockeye

KDLG 670AM | By Isabelle Ross,
Corinne Smith
Published June 29, 2022 at 9:26 AM AKDT
Yako Creek, taken 7.18.22.jpg
Brian Venua
/
KDLG
Sockeye salmon run up Yako Creek

Peter Pan Seafoods announced this weekend it is boosting the price of sockeye salmon from $1.00 to $1.15 per pound. The announcement comes a little more than a week after the company announced the starting price.

Peter Pan’s vice president, Jon Hickman, says the price bump is part of the company’s assessment of the season so far.

“And wanting to relay that to the fishermen, as we consider our business partners in this industry, that we believe we can go a little higher," Hickman said. "So we pushed our starting price up a little bit. ”

The processor’s price is now above the average of $1.04 for the past 12 years. While it’s lower than 2021, when Peter Pan set the initial price at $1.10 and then bumped it up to $1.25 in July.

“We know as the season progresses things are going to change, and they’re going to move hopefully upwards. But I don’t think it’s fair to the fishermen for them to go out not having any idea of what that floor is," he said.

Peter Pan is Bristol Bay’s only major processing company to publicly announce a base ahead of the season.

Isabelle Ross
Izzy Ross is the news director at KDLG, the NPR member station in Dillingham. She reports, edits, and hosts stories from around the Bristol Bay region, and collaborates with other radio stations across the state.
Corinne Smith
Corinne Smith is a reporter and producer who grew up in Oakland, California and on her family’s horse ranch in rural San Rafael, CA, a contrast that nurtured a deep appreciation for the complexities of identity and belonging, and connection to place, land and the natural world. She began her reporting career at KPFA in Berkeley, first as a general assignment reporter and then as lead producer of UpFront, a daily morning news and public affairs show. In 2020, she served as the summer reporter for KFSK in Petersburg where she first got hooked on Alaska stories. For the last year, she's been a general assignment reporter for KHNS based in Haines, and thrilled to experience a new part of Alaska and cover the Bristol Bay fishing season this summer with KDLG!
