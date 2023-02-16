Fast-moving winter storm to hit Bristol Bay tonight, bringing high winds and snow

The Dillingham area could get up to eight inches of snow tonight, according to a winter weather advisory from the National Weather Service, which is in effect from 6 p.m. tonight until 9 a.m. on Friday.

Izzy Ross: We are looking at some gnarly weather heading into Bristol Bay tonight. For more on the line we have Rick Thoman with the University of Alaska Fairbanks Center for Climate Assessment and Policy. Hi, Rick.

Rick Thoman: Hi Izzy.

Ross: So what are we looking at this evening and tomorrow there's a winter weather advisory from the National Weather Service for blowing snow. It looks like we could get anywhere from four to nine inches. What do you seen in the forecast?

Thoman: So looks like probably the big deal for Bristol Bay region from the storm, I think is going to be mostly the winds. We have a storm. It's just developing right now north of Alaska. And it's going to intensify rapidly and move quickly to the northeast, probably going to pass over or very close to Nunivak Island. And that puts Bristol Bay in the southwest wind side of that low. In addition, there's plenty of cold air back across the southern Bering Sea that's going to be pulled eastward. And that is a good setup for strong gusty winds. And I think that is going to be the big, big factor for the Bristol Bay region with this storm as it moves rapidly to the northeast.

Ross: Are there any parts of the region that are going to be affected in particular?

Thoman: Well, certainly it looks like the strongest winds would be basically from Dillingham and north and west south of eagach. It's certainly going to be windy but probably not so extreme as areas for Dillingham and then northward.

Ross: Thinking about those strong winds what how strong are they going to get? You know, what are we going to see over here

Thoman: In the Dillingham area, southwest winds gusting 50 to even 60 miles an hour are entirely possible. The strongest winds, of course, likely to be right on the coast. But even inland aways, winds are going to be pretty darn high. There's going to be areas where falling trees are going to be a threat. And as you noted there is going to be snow with this and plenty of directing temperatures are going to stay below freezing with this storm. So it should be pretty impactful.

I guess the good news is though it is moving quite rapidly. So the period of snow and strongest wind is going to be relatively short lived. Probably looking at a four to eight hour period with the most extreme conditions, then the low moves away and winds will drop off pretty quickly.

Ross: Right, the National Weather Service advisory for the region is from 6 p.m. tonight until 9 a.m. tomorrow so we could be waking up to some snow and residual winds but but nothing continuing that much further on throughout tomorrow.

Thoman: Right it's going to be the overnight period that is going to be the strongest winds could be could be quite an unsettled night. Certainly the threat for power outages, but by daylight tomorrow things will be on the improve.

Ross: Rick Thoman and thank you so much for taking a few minutes to talk today.

Thoman: Thoman.

Get in touch with the author at izzy@kdlg.org or 907-842-2200.