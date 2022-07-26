Choggiung Ltd. restricts moose and caribou hunts on their land to shareholders

Choggiung Limited will restrict large game hunting on lands west of the Wood River to shareholders only. Those restrictions include hunting for animals like moose and caribou. Only Choggiung Ltd. and Bristol Bay Native Corporation shareholders, descendants, and spouses will have full access to activities regardless of residency.

This is the second year in a row the land corporation has placed restrictions on subsistence in that area. But this time, non-shareholders with a land-use permit from Choggiung Ltd. may still pick berries and gather herbs there. They can also hunt and trap small game such as ptarmigan, grouse, or hare. Predator hunting for bears or wolves is also allowed with the permit, although that hunting is restricted during moose and caribou seasons.

Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act shareholders and relatives and any members of an Alaska Native tribe may also have full access to activities, as long as they have lived in the Nushagak, Wood, or Togiak River drainages for at least one year.[WEB: and can show proof of identity].

Special permits may also be granted to someone designated to hunt as a proxy for an Elder aged 65 or older, or for someone who has a disability and is unable to hunt themselves. [WEB: Proxies must be a resident and must have an approved Fish and Game Proxy Authorization Form.]

For more, contact Choggiung Ltd.’s lands department at land@choggiung.com or (907) 842-5218.

Contact the author at Brian@kdlg.org or call (907) 842-2200