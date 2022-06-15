© 2022 KDLG
KDLG Header Banner Image
Public Radio for Alaska's Bristol Bay
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment

Iowithla River fire now 19,500 acres and just 9.3 miles from Dillingham

KDLG 670AM | By Brian Venua
Published June 15, 2022 at 1:56 PM AKDT
iowithla fire map update.JPG
Alaska Wildland Fire information
/
Alaska Interagency Coordination Center
A screenshot of the Alaska Interagency Coordination Center's wildfire dashboard.

The Iowithla River fire is now only 9.3 miles from Dillingham. One plane was dispatched Tuesday to douse the flames. However, smoke prevented the plane from flying to the area, according to an update from the Alaska Interagency Coordination Center.

A Division of Forestry official said another plane will attempt to drop water on the blaze today. There are no staff on the fire now, but they will continue to monitor the fire’s progression towards Dillingham and other nearby structures.

The flames are about two feet high and so far it has burned around 19,500 acres.

Smoke from the Iowithla fire is blowing into Dillingham and may cause breathing problems. The Dillingham Fire Department recommends that sensitive or compromised individuals wear N-95 masks until air quality improves.

N-95 masks are available for free downtown at city hall or in the blue building in the harbor next to Tide Table.

The Division of Forestry is currently monitoring 46 fires around southwest Alaska. Cooler weather and rain is expected in the area later this week and a burn ban is in effect in the community.

Environment
Brian Venua
Brian Venua grew up in Dillingham before attending Gonzaga University in Spokane, WA. He got his start in journalism at KDLG in 2020, interviewing and writing for the Bristol Bay Fisheries Report and signed on as a full-time host and reporter later that year.
See stories by Brian Venua