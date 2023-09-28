Dillingham City Council candidate profile: Kevin McCambly

Ronald Johnson is a Dillingham fisherman and utility staking technician running as a write-in candidate for seat F on Dillingham's city council. View his candidate profile and listen to his interview for local air (coming soon) on this page.

Name: Kevin McCambly

Age on October 3, 2023: 37

Occupation: Commercial Fisherman, Utility Staking Technician

Previous Government/ Community Involvement: Active in past Alaska State Board of Fish meetings, wrestling volunteer and coach, joined the local Native Dance group

Education: DHS alumni, professional CDL training, certified wind turbine technician, solar configuration and installation

Immediate Family: Wife, three children and three dogs

Why are you running for the city council this election cycle?

I have been encouraged to run for office, noticed Seat F was listed as vacant and thought now was the time to get involved. I would like to give voice to those who are concerned with a number of issues our city is facing to help improve the quality of life for all residents.

The region as a whole is reeling from the past fishing season. We are dealing with a housing shortage, an opioid crisis and alarmingly high rates of death by suicide and overdose. My aim is to keep our youth excited about their opportunities to earn a living locally so that they may choose to reside in or return home to build up our community. Part of that goal could be reached by improving our mental health and addiction services provided here at home by working with the tribe, local health corporation and regional entities.

What issues do you want to address and how do you plan to address them?

I would like to review the budget [and] take a close look at available revenue streams to address: the housing shortage; equipment maintenance, repairs and replacement for things like the harbor floats, public works equipment, landfill operations; allocating funds for capital improvement projects and also look into options for managing coastal erosion.

We can achieve this by exploring all options available to boost our city coffers without asking for more from our own citizens. Anytime we can draw from various grants, state funding, and federal pass-through programs it alleviates the burden on local government which in turn means more money stays within our own household budgets. The idea here is more purchasing of goods, supporting local business/contractors, naturally generating real property and sales taxes through commerce.

Is there anything else you would like voters to know about you?

I encourage everyone to get out and vote. My name will not appear on the ballot so please take a screenshot of this interview to write my name in correctly and for the appropriate seat.

I would gladly accept your vote for Seat F on the City Council.

McCambly is a write-in candidate, meaning he is not listed on the ballot. To vote for a write in candidate, write the name spelled correctly and fill in the oval next to the write-in spot.

