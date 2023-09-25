Lake and Peninsula School Board candidate profile: Beth Hill

Beth Hill is an artist, curriculum developer and business owner running for the Lake and Peninsula School District's school board seat C. Hill is the incumbent, running against Leo W. Fowler of Port Alsworth. View her candidate profile and listen to her interview for local air (coming soon) on this page.

Name: Beth Hill

Age on October 3, 2023: 42

Occupation: Artist, Curriculum Developer, Business Owner

Previous Government/ Community Involvement: Lake and Peninsula School Board Member (3 years), LPSD Teacher - Chignik Lake (2 years), Kokhanok (7 years), LSAC Local School Advisory Committee Kokhanok (2 years)

Education: BA Elementary Education University of Alaska Anchorage

Immediate Family: Robert Hill (husband), Connor Romer (son), Pete Hill (son), Finn Hill (daughter), Sawyer Hill (daughter)

Why are you running for the school board this election cycle?

I am running for the school board because I care very deeply about our communities and our students and the only way I believe to create positive change and growth is through our schools. We have some great programs and partnerships that I would like to continue to grow and support but we also have issues that I would like to see specifically changed or addressed within the next three years.

What issues do you want to address and how do you plan to address them?

Based upon parent, community and student feedback, I think the top three issues I would like to see addressed are:

1) Standards Based System. I would like to seek further data to make a decision on whether or not the system best fits our student population and communities.

2) Languages in Our Schools. We have incredible leaders in our communities currently working towards incorporating language lessons into our classroom but I would like to also see this as the beginning of a long-term plan and goal put in place that we can continue to build upon each year.

3) Finances. I feel that this is an area I would like to make a personal goal to better understand these next three years. I believe we can get creative and work together with our community leaders to figure out how to provide more for our students instead of constantly looking at what we need to cut out of our budget.

Is there anything else you would like voters to know about you?

My parents are Mary (Gannon) and Robert Rearden. We lived in Akiak and Kasigluk where my mother was a teacher until I was about 8 and from there we moved to Bethel where I graduated high school. I own Shearwater Art & Espresso which is operated in Naknek during the summer. I love the outdoors and being with my family.

