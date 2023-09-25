Dillingham School board candidate profile: Nick Schollmeier

Nick Schollmeier is a longtime educator running uncontested for Dillingham's school board seat C. View his candidate profile and listen to his interview for local air on this page.

Name: Nick Schollmeier

Age on October 3, 2023: 40

Occupation: Small business owner

Previous Government Experience/ Community Involvement: Dillingham volunteer 1st responder, XC coach, former educator

Education: BA - Education, Masters in Education Leadership

Immediate Family: Wife and three children

Why are you running for the school board this election cycle?

I feel like education is facing many challenges (staff retention, teacher housing, and hiring to name a few), and I would like to be part of the team to try and find solutions for these challenges.

What issues do you want to address and how do you plan to address them?

At this time I think working as a team to get to the root of the issues, asking good questions, and listening to all voices will help give us the best chance to devise actionable items to make sure our district moves forward in the right direction.

Is there anything else you would like voters to know about you?

I have worked in education for over 15 years as both a teacher and an administrator. I believe these experiences will better prepare me for my service as a School Board member.

I am also passionate about kids, and want to make sure we are giving them the best opportunity to be successful in their future endeavors.

KDLG reached out to each candidate with the opportunity to complete a candidate profile through a questionnaire. The questionnaire’s questions and candidate responses are included here, with minor edits for grammar only.

