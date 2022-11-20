Results are in for the Lake and Peninsula Borough's 2022 municipal election

The Lake and Peninsula Borough released the unofficial results for its Oct. 4 municipal election on Wednesday.

Two school board seats and two assembly seats were on the ballot.

The election's only competitive race was for school board Seat G. Margie Olympic won with 111 votes, edging out incumbent Stacy Hill's 96 votes. Write-in candidate Ida Nelson received 6 votes.

Incumbent Austin Shangin ran unopposed for school board Seat E, gaining 196 votes.

Two incumbent candidates the Lake and Pen Assembly also ran unopposed. Michelle Pope Ravenmoon received 199 votes for assembly Seat C. Scott Anderson got 189 votes for Seat F.

The borough’s election was by-mail only. Ballots had to be postmarked by Oct. 4. The borough will certify the election results at a special meeting on Dec. 8.

