Elections

Where to vote on Election Day in Bristol Bay

KDLG 670AM | By Isabelle Ross
Published November 7, 2022 at 11:50 AM AKST
IMG_7405.jpg
Aubrey B
/
Division of Elections
A Region IV winner for the 2022 Vote Boldly Youth Artwork Contest.

Tomorrow is Election Day. Polls all over the state will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Here are some important things to remember to make sure your voice is heard.

Employers are required by law to give employees time off to vote.

What to bring to vote
Voters in Alaska should bring along a form of ID, like a voter ID card, driver's license, state ID card, military ID card, passport, hunting or fishing license, or other photo ID. They can also bring a current utility bill, bank statement, paycheck, or other government-issued document. If voters don't have a form of ID they can vote a questioned ballot.

Voting via electronic ballot

People can request an online delivery ballot until 5 p.m. today, Nov. 7. To do so, visit the state Division of Election's website: https://www.elections.alaska.gov/Core/votingbyonline.php

Once a voter requests an electronic ballot they will be emailed instructions for voting. They must have access to a printer.

Those who vote via electronic ballot must return the ballot via mail or fax. Those ballots must be postmarked or faxed by 8 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 8.

Candidate comparison tool
For more information on the candidates, check out a tool to compare the candidates created by KTOO, Alaska Public Media, the Anchorage Daily News and the Alaska Beacon.

The state’s official election pamphlet also includes statements from candidates and instructions on how to vote. It’s available in English, Tagalog, Gwich’in, Yup’ik, Cup’ik and Cup’ig. This information is organized in five pamphlets; southwest Alaska is part of Region IV.

Voting locations are listed online at elections.alaska.gov.

Where and when to vote on Election Day in Bristol Bay

Polls all over the state will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Aleknagik
Aleknagik City Hall

Bristol Bay Borough
King Salmon
King Salmon Village Council Building

Naknek
Bristol Bay Borough Assembly Building

South Naknek
South Naknek Community Hall

Chignik Bay
Chignik Community Hall

Clark’s Point
Clark’s Point Village Council Office

Dillingham
Dillingham City Hall

Ekwok
Ekwok City Hall

Goodnews Bay
City Office Chambers

Kokhanok
Kokhanok Community Hall

Koliganek
New Koliganek Village Council Building

Levelock
Levelock Rainbow Hall

Manokotak
Manokotak City Office

Newhalen
Newhalen City Hall

New Stuyahok
New Stuyahok City Office

Nondalton
Nondalton Community Hall

Pedro Bay
Pedro Bay Village Council Building

Port Heiden
Port Heiden Community Building

Togiak
Togiak City Office

Get in touch with the author at izzy@kdlg.org or 907-842-2200.

Isabelle Ross
Izzy Ross is the news director at KDLG, the NPR member station in Dillingham. She reports, edits, and hosts stories from around the Bristol Bay region, and collaborates with other radio stations across the state.
