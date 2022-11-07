Where to vote on Election Day in Bristol Bay
Tomorrow is Election Day. Polls all over the state will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Here are some important things to remember to make sure your voice is heard.
Employers are required by law to give employees time off to vote.
What to bring to vote
Voters in Alaska should bring along a form of ID, like a voter ID card, driver's license, state ID card, military ID card, passport, hunting or fishing license, or other photo ID. They can also bring a current utility bill, bank statement, paycheck, or other government-issued document. If voters don't have a form of ID they can vote a questioned ballot.
Voting via electronic ballot
People can request an online delivery ballot until 5 p.m. today, Nov. 7. To do so, visit the state Division of Election's website: https://www.elections.alaska.gov/Core/votingbyonline.php
Once a voter requests an electronic ballot they will be emailed instructions for voting. They must have access to a printer.
Those who vote via electronic ballot must return the ballot via mail or fax. Those ballots must be postmarked or faxed by 8 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 8.
Candidate comparison tool
For more information on the candidates, check out a tool to compare the candidates created by KTOO, Alaska Public Media, the Anchorage Daily News and the Alaska Beacon.
The state’s official election pamphlet also includes statements from candidates and instructions on how to vote. It’s available in English, Tagalog, Gwich’in, Yup’ik, Cup’ik and Cup’ig. This information is organized in five pamphlets; southwest Alaska is part of Region IV.
Voting locations are listed online at elections.alaska.gov.
Where and when to vote on Election Day in Bristol Bay
Polls all over the state will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Aleknagik
Aleknagik City Hall
Bristol Bay Borough
King Salmon
King Salmon Village Council Building
Naknek
Bristol Bay Borough Assembly Building
South Naknek
South Naknek Community Hall
Chignik Bay
Chignik Community Hall
Clark’s Point
Clark’s Point Village Council Office
Dillingham
Dillingham City Hall
Ekwok
Ekwok City Hall
Goodnews Bay
City Office Chambers
Kokhanok
Kokhanok Community Hall
Koliganek
New Koliganek Village Council Building
Levelock
Levelock Rainbow Hall
Manokotak
Manokotak City Office
Newhalen
Newhalen City Hall
New Stuyahok
New Stuyahok City Office
Nondalton
Nondalton Community Hall
Pedro Bay
Pedro Bay Village Council Building
Port Heiden
Port Heiden Community Building
Togiak
Togiak City Office
Get in touch with the author at izzy@kdlg.org or 907-842-2200.