Where to vote on Election Day in Bristol Bay

Employers are required by law to give employees time off to vote.

What to bring to vote

Voters in Alaska should bring along a form of ID, like a voter ID card, driver's license, state ID card, military ID card, passport, hunting or fishing license, or other photo ID. They can also bring a current utility bill, bank statement, paycheck, or other government-issued document. If voters don't have a form of ID they can vote a questioned ballot.

Voting via electronic ballot

People can request an online delivery ballot until 5 p.m. today, Nov. 7. To do so, visit the state Division of Election's website: https://www.elections.alaska.gov/Core/votingbyonline.php

Once a voter requests an electronic ballot they will be emailed instructions for voting. They must have access to a printer.

Those who vote via electronic ballot must return the ballot via mail or fax. Those ballots must be postmarked or faxed by 8 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 8.

Candidate comparison tool

For more information on the candidates, check out a tool to compare the candidates created by KTOO, Alaska Public Media, the Anchorage Daily News and the Alaska Beacon.

The state’s official election pamphlet also includes statements from candidates and instructions on how to vote. It’s available in English, Tagalog, Gwich’in, Yup’ik, Cup’ik and Cup’ig. This information is organized in five pamphlets; southwest Alaska is part of Region IV.

Voting locations are listed online at elections.alaska.gov.

Where and when to vote on Election Day in Bristol Bay

Polls all over the state will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Aleknagik

Aleknagik City Hall

Bristol Bay Borough

King Salmon

King Salmon Village Council Building

Naknek

Bristol Bay Borough Assembly Building

South Naknek

South Naknek Community Hall

Chignik Bay

Chignik Community Hall

Clark’s Point

Clark’s Point Village Council Office

Dillingham

Dillingham City Hall

Ekwok

Ekwok City Hall

Goodnews Bay

City Office Chambers

Kokhanok

Kokhanok Community Hall

Koliganek

New Koliganek Village Council Building

Levelock

Levelock Rainbow Hall

Manokotak

Manokotak City Office

Newhalen

Newhalen City Hall

New Stuyahok

New Stuyahok City Office

Nondalton

Nondalton Community Hall

Pedro Bay

Pedro Bay Village Council Building

Port Heiden

Port Heiden Community Building

Togiak

Togiak City Office

