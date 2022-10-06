© 2022 KDLG
Final results are in for Dillingham's 2022 municipal elections

KDLG 670AM | By Isabelle Ross
Published October 6, 2022 at 4:07 PM AKDT
220908 dillingham city council
Izzy Ross
/
KDLG
Dillingham's city council meeting on Sept. 8, 2022.

The final results are in for Dillingham’s municipal elections. The city tallied more than two dozen absentee and questioned ballots today.

School board incumbent Heather Savo narrowly held onto her seat, winning by seven votes against challenger Dianna Schollmeier. Savo received 153 votes and Schollmeier got 146.

Wide margins in the two city council races left no question about who would serve for the next three years. The final count for Seat A put Kimberly Williams at 190 votes. The other candidate, Steven Carriere, got 104.

Incumbent Michael Bennett won Seat B with 241 votes to challenger Ronald Johnson’s 55.

Dillingham’s city council will certify these results at a special meeting next Thursday [on Oct. 13], after which the elected council members will be sworn in.

Isabelle Ross
Izzy Ross is the news director at KDLG, the NPR member station in Dillingham. She reports, edits, and hosts stories from around the Bristol Bay region, and collaborates with other radio stations across the state.
