Snapshots from Dillingham's Kids2College Event

KDLG 670AM | By Christina McDermott
Published May 18, 2023 at 10:33 AM AKDT
Students test the solar-powered pump
Christina McDermott / KDLG
Chandler Kemp, assistant professor of sustainable energy, explains how a solar panel can power a water pump
Christina McDermott / KDLG
Two students prepare water for a solar-powered pump experiment. May 11, 2023.
Christina McDermott / KDLG
Students have questions for Dillingham's acting chief of police, Craig Maines. May 11, 2023.
Christina McDermott / KDLG
Dillingham's Middle/High School Principal Megan McCambley talks to students about careers in education. May 11, 2023.
Christina McDermott / KDLG
The entrance to the Kids to College Event at the Bristol Bay Campus in Dillingham.
Christina McDermott / KDLG

Dillingham’s fifth graders met with professionals from around the community last week.

It was in a Kids2College event at the UAF Bristol Bay Campus in mid-May. The program, developed by the Alaska Commission on Post-secondary Education and facilitated through the Dillingham School District, and aims to expose students to college and vocational opportunities.

The students met with including business owners, educators and local government leaders. They asked questions, and even participated in a science experiment.

Get in touch with the author at christina@kdlg.org or 907-842-2200.

Christina McDermott
Christina McDermott began reporting for KDLG, Dillingham’s NPR member station, in March 2023. Previously, she worked with KCBX News in San Luis Obispo, California, where she focused on local news and cultural stories. She’s passionate about producing evocative, sound-rich work that informs and connects the public.
