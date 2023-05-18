Snapshots from Dillingham's Kids2College Event

Dillingham’s fifth graders met with professionals from around the community last week.

It was in a Kids2College event at the UAF Bristol Bay Campus in mid-May. The program, developed by the Alaska Commission on Post-secondary Education and facilitated through the Dillingham School District, and aims to expose students to college and vocational opportunities.

The students met with including business owners, educators and local government leaders. They asked questions, and even participated in a science experiment.

