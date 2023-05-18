Snapshots from Dillingham's Kids2College Event
230511 Kids2College solar pump
Students test the solar-powered pump
Christina McDermott / KDLG
230511 Kids2College chandler
Chandler Kemp, assistant professor of sustainable energy, explains how a solar panel can power a water pump
Christina McDermott / KDLG
230511 Kids2College water bucket
Two students prepare water for a solar-powered pump experiment. May 11, 2023.
Christina McDermott / KDLG
230511 Kids2College Craig Maines
Students have questions for Dillingham's acting chief of police, Craig Maines. May 11, 2023.
Christina McDermott / KDLG
230511 Kids2College Megan McCambley
Dillingham's Middle/High School Principal Megan McCambley talks to students about careers in education. May 11, 2023.
Christina McDermott / KDLG
230518 Kids2College Megan McCambley
The entrance to the Kids to College Event at the Bristol Bay Campus in Dillingham.
Christina McDermott / KDLG
Dillingham’s fifth graders met with professionals from around the community last week.
It was in a Kids2College event at the UAF Bristol Bay Campus in mid-May. The program, developed by the Alaska Commission on Post-secondary Education and facilitated through the Dillingham School District, and aims to expose students to college and vocational opportunities.
The students met with including business owners, educators and local government leaders. They asked questions, and even participated in a science experiment.
