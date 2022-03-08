Dillingham School Board selects Amy Brower as next school superintendent

The Dillingham City School Board has chosen Amy Brower as the district’s next superintendent.

“I look forward to working in collaboration with the School Board, administrators, staff, students, and community, with a ‘students first’ mindset, to continue to move the district in a positive direction and provide an excellent education for all children in Dillingham.”

Brower currently works as the superintendent of the Tanana School District, which is on the Yukon River in central Alaska. Before that, she taught at the elementary school there.

In a school board announcement , Brower said she looks forward to having a “students first mindset” and collaborating with the school and community.

Brower has a bachelor's degree in elementary education from Delta State University in Mississippi, a Masters degree in curriculum and instruction from the University of Mississippi, and a graduate certificate in educational leadership and principalship from the University of Alaska Anchorage.

The School Board considered three finalists for the superintendent position, all of whom currently work in Alaska. The other candidates were Robin Jones, the principal of Chief Ivan Blunka School in New Stuyahok, and James Dube the itinerant principal at the Lake and Peninsula School District.

Brower starts on July 1.

