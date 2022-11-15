Dillingham veterans remember their service at a community celebration

The bleachers were packed at Dillingham’s high school gym as the choir sang the star spangled banner. The crowd stood as veterans walked in, escorted by National Honor Society students.

One of the veterans in attendance was Georgette Baumgartner.

“Today was a very great performance out there," she said. "The band, the choir. Everything was just on cue. We were very proud of their… They did great.”

Baumgartner grew up in Igiugig. She enlisted in the army, but her tour was cut short due to an injury. During her service, she coordinated logistics.

“It is everything that comes and goes. I mean, everything," she explained. "Uniforms down to paper and pencil. Everything. We shipped goods. And I come from a family that has somebody in every branch of the service.”

She said it means a lot to have this ceremony every year.

“It’s an honor. It pays respect," she said. "And the biggest thing is just: Be kind.”

Dillingham’s high school band performed the “United States Armed Forces Medley.” The song includes marches from all military branches. Veterans were asked to stand when their march was played.

Kevin Hardin is from Dillingham. He was based in Schofield Barracks in O’ahu, Hawai’i, from 2014 - 2017.

“Served three and a half years in the army. I was a 88 mike which is a truck driver — motor transport operator," he said. "So I was driving all sorts of large trucks, delivering equipment, cargo, troops doing training, stuff like that. I’ve never deployed. We were the only truck company on the island. So we were keeping pretty busy for the army, marines, air force, navy. We were delivering for everybody.”

Hardin said that experience informed his work with the state Department of Transportation in Dillingham.

“That’s been a big help being in the army and being around big trucks," he said. "They helped me get my CDL (Commercial Driver's License) which was a big benefit. I’ve always liked big equipment.”

Another veteran, Kevin Tennyson, served in the military police in Fort Bliss, Texas.

“We protect and serve the base and all the assets that are there," he said. "We have gate guards. We patrol. We’re kind of like civilian police but we do the military side of things."

Tennyson said it was challenging, but he still enjoyed that service.

“You’re a cop, so you see a lot of negative things. So that was the worst part of my job,” he said. “[But] I liked being an MP. It was very rewarding. Sometimes challenging, but very rewarding."

While Veterans Day is a national holiday, it also holds meaning locally.

“We get to see other vets that we probably won’t see," Tennyson said. "And it’s always great to see appreciation from the public.”

