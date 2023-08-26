3 US Marines killed, 20 injured in an aircraft crash in Australia, officials say

Updated August 27, 2023 at 4:32 AM ET

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A United States Marine Corps aircraft crashed on a north Australian island Sunday, killing three Marines and injuring 20 during a multi-nation training exercise, officials said.

Three had been confirmed dead on Melville Island and five of the 23 on board had been flown in serious conditions 80 kilometers (50 miles) to the mainland city of Darwin for hospital treatment after the Bell Boeing V-22 Osprey tiltrotor aircraft crashed around 9:30 a.m. local time, a corps statement said.

"Recovery efforts are ongoing," the statement said, adding the cause of the crash was under investigation.

