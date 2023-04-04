© 2023 KDLG
Live updates: Donald Trump pleads not guilty to 34 felony counts

By NPR Staff
Published April 4, 2023 at 2:31 AM AKDT
Former U.S. President Donald Trump looks on during a rally at the Waco Regional Airport on March 25, 2023 in Waco, Texas.
Brandon Bell
/
Getty Images
Former U.S. President Donald Trump looks on during a rally at the Waco Regional Airport on March 25, 2023 in Waco, Texas.

Updated April 4, 2023 at 5:10 PM ET

Former President Donald Trump has been processed and arraigned in New York after a grand jury voted to indict him last week.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsification of business records in the first degree. The charges are the result of an investigation into hush money payments that Trump paid prior to the 2016 election to adult film actress Stormy Daniels to cover up an alleged affair.

Follow along with NPR's digital live coverage as we unpack the charges and the political world's response.

