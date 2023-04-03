The UConn Huskies beat San Diego State to claim its 5th men's basketball championship

The University of Connecticut Huskies won its fifth NCAA men's basketball championship in school history Monday night, after a 76-59 defeat over the San Diego State University Aztecs.

The Huskies previously won championships in 1999, 2004, 2011 and 2014. UConn was favored going into this year's title game, averaging coring 8.6 points more per game than San Diego's 71.5.

The school's fifth title for its men's team ties it with Duke and Indiana. UCLA has 11 men's titles, the University of Kentucky has eight and North Carolina has six.

With Monday night's win in Houston, four of UConn's five men's championships have been won in the state of Texas.

For San Diego State, it was the university's first championship game appearance.

