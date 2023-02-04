© 2023 KDLG
KDLG Header Banner Image
Public Radio for Alaska's Bristol Bay
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
As Heard on NPR

The U.S. has downed a Chinese spy balloon off the coast of the Carolinas

By Giulia Heyward,
Jenna McLaughlin
Published February 4, 2023 at 10:26 AM AKST
Chinese and U.S. officials are giving conflicting reasons for why the Chinese balloon, pictured, is floating over U.S. airspace.
Larry Mayer
/
AP
Chinese and U.S. officials are giving conflicting reasons for why the Chinese balloon, pictured, is floating over U.S. airspace.

Updated February 4, 2023 at 3:36 PM ET

The U.S. military shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the coast of the Carolinas on Saturday afternoon, a U.S. official confirmed to NPR.

The Associated Press reported that an operation was underway to recover debris from the Atlantic Ocean.

The downing came shortly after the Federal Aviation Administration said it had "paused departures from and arrivals to" three East Coast airports "to support the Department of Defense in a national security effort."

President Biden promised to "take care of" the Chinese balloon that has been flying over the United States in recent days.

The airports affected by the ground stop are those in Wilmington, N.C., Myrtle Beach, S.C., and Charleston, S.C. The Chinese balloon was last seen in that region.

U.S. and Chinese officials have given conflicting information on the balloon's purpose.

The Chinese government said the balloon is strictly used for meteorological research and accidentally went adrift into U.S. airspace.

But the Pentagon says the balloon is being used for surveillance. Its presence already led Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday to postpone a historic trip to Beijing, as tensions continue to rise between the two countries over national security.

U.S. officials earlier this week decided against shooting down the balloon after the Biden administration said it did not pose a national security threat. The Pentagon shared reports on Friday of a second balloon, belonging to China, that could be seen floating over Latin America.

On Saturday afternoon, the president commented on the balloon, saying, "We're going to take care of it."

The balloon quickly became an internet celebrity as meteorologists, storm chasers and others shared sightings on social media as it continued on its path across the U.S.

Others criticized the Biden administration for not taking quicker actions to stop it.

"The China balloon flying over the U.S. is a direct assault on our national sovereignty," Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tweeted on Friday. "Biden's refusal to stop it is a dereliction of duty. From flying balloons to open borders, Biden has no regard for our national security and sovereignty."

On Saturday, people were still sharing sightings of the balloon on social media.

In South Carolina, the York County Sheriff's Office tweeted that the balloon is more than 60,000 feet in the air and urged people not to take matters into their own hands.

"Don't try to shoot it!!" the office tweeted. "Your rifle rounds WILL NOT reach it. Be responsible. What goes up will come down, including your bullets."

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

As Heard on NPR
Giulia Heyward
Giulia Heyward is a weekend reporter for Digital News, based out of New York. She previously covered education and other national news as a reporting fellow at The New York Times and as the national education reporter at Capital B News. She interned for POLITICO, where she covered criminal justice reform in Florida, and CNN, as a writer for the trends & culture team. Her work has also been published in The Atlantic, HuffPost and The New Republic.
Jenna McLaughlin
Jenna McLaughlin is NPR's cybersecurity correspondent, focusing on the intersection of national security and technology.