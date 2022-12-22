A Chick-fil-A location is fined for giving workers meals instead of money

A Chick-fil-A in North Carolina has been fined $6,450 for paying workers with meals instead of money and violating child labor laws, the Department of Labor has announced.

An investigation by the DOL found that at a Chick-fil-A in Hendersonville, N.C., three employees under 18 were assigned hazardous tasks, such as operating, loading and unloading the trash compactor.

"Protecting our youngest workers continues to be a top priority for the Wage and Hour Division," said Richard Blaylock, the district director for the department's Raleigh, North Carolina's Wage and Hour Division. "Child labor laws ensure that when young people work, the work does not jeopardize their health, well-being or educational opportunities. In addition, employers are responsible to pay workers for all of the hours worked and the payment must be made in cash or legal tender."

Additionally, several employees at the location were given tasks like directing drive-thru traffic and were given meal vouchers in exchange, which is a violation of minimum wage standards set by the Fair Labor Standards Act.

Seven employees are owed $235 in back wages, the department said.

In August, a Tampa, Florida, location was fined $12,478 after the agency found that 17 workers between ages 14 and 15 were working past 7 p.m. and more than three hours on school days.

